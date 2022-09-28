Overview

Dr. Christian Schupp, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Schupp works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.