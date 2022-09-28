See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Christian Schupp, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Schupp, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Schupp works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Fracture Care
Joint Injection
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Fracture Care
Joint Injection

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Sep 28, 2022
    He listens carefully to my complaints and explained very well about my diagnosis. He ordered appropriate procedures and labs.
    Rizalina Dannug — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Christian Schupp, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1144378084
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Schupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schupp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

