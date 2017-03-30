Overview

Dr. Christian Schultheis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.



Dr. Schultheis works at Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.