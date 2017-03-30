Dr. Schultheis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Schultheis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Schultheis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.
Dr. Schultheis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates411 Laurel St Ste A300, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 282-2921
-
2
Medical Oncology & Hematology12495 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 282-2921
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Regional Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Wayne County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultheis?
Dr. Schultheis was always very friendly, attentive, and shared my results with me, even showing the x-rays so I could see for myself. If I needed an appointment, I was always given one promptly.
About Dr. Christian Schultheis, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932153822
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultheis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultheis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultheis works at
Dr. Schultheis has seen patients for Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultheis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultheis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultheis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultheis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultheis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.