Dr. Christian Schultheis, MD

Hematology
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christian Schultheis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.

Dr. Schultheis works at Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates
    411 Laurel St Ste A300, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 282-2921
    Medical Oncology & Hematology
    12495 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 282-2921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Regional Medical Center
  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
  • Wayne County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2017
    Dr. Schultheis was always very friendly, attentive, and shared my results with me, even showing the x-rays so I could see for myself. If I needed an appointment, I was always given one promptly.
    Carol in Dubuque, IA — Mar 30, 2017
    About Dr. Christian Schultheis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932153822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
