Overview

Dr. Christian Sanfilippo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Sanfilippo works at The Retina Partners in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.