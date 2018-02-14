Dr. Christian Royer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Royer, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Royer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas Llp3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Frisco Office5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Royer is an exceptional surgeon. Another surgeon in the area operated on my foot twice and both operations failed with non-union and hardware breaking. Ultimately my arch collapsed and one of the screws popped out of my skin. Dr. Royer calmly and thoroughly explained his surgical plan to me and did exactly what he said he would do. His willingness to stick with me throughout the ordeal was extraordinary. Plus he is caring and understanding.
About Dr. Christian Royer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255321634
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Royer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royer has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Royer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royer.
