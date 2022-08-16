Dr. Christian Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Ramsey, MD
Dr. Christian Ramsey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery107 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions
- Baptist Health Lexington
Very straightforward and honest. Met Dr. In 2017 with Cervical MRI in hand. My cervical spine was collapsing at C2 &3. The doctor kept stressing how serious my condition was but also admitted to not having experience in stabilizing and referred me on. I ended up seeing surgeon in Chicago, but I will never forget his compassion and honesty.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073652152
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University Of Kentucky Department Of Neurosurgery
- University Of Kentucky Department Of General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurosurgery
