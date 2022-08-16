Overview

Dr. Christian Ramsey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Ramsey works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

