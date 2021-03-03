Dr. Christian Prada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Prada, MD
Dr. Christian Prada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
St Louis Cosmetic Surgery17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 300, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (636) 530-6161
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- WellCare
My experience with Dr. Prada was amazing! He is extremely knowledgeable and his attention to detail is second to none. Having a 3D scan and demonstration prior to surgery was extremely helpful in the decision making process, as well as reviewing Dr. Prada's portfolio of before and after images. Elective surgery is a big decision - Dr. Prada and his team were extremely accommodating with my questions and concerns before and after my surgery helping to ease my anxiety every step of the way. I met with two other local surgeons for alternative consideration prior to my procedure and neither practice I visited even slightly measured up to the quality of professionalism Dr. Prada's team provided. My results are everything I hoped they would be: absolute perfection! This team of amazing people are best-in-class, hands down!
About Dr. Christian Prada, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Prada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prada accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prada.
