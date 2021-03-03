See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Christian Prada, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christian Prada, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christian Prada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Prada works at St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
10 (224)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    St Louis Cosmetic Surgery
    17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 300, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 530-6161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Progress West Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Liposuction
Premature Aging
Breast Diseases
Liposuction
Premature Aging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prada?

    Mar 03, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Prada was amazing! He is extremely knowledgeable and his attention to detail is second to none. Having a 3D scan and demonstration prior to surgery was extremely helpful in the decision making process, as well as reviewing Dr. Prada's portfolio of before and after images. Elective surgery is a big decision - Dr. Prada and his team were extremely accommodating with my questions and concerns before and after my surgery helping to ease my anxiety every step of the way. I met with two other local surgeons for alternative consideration prior to my procedure and neither practice I visited even slightly measured up to the quality of professionalism Dr. Prada's team provided. My results are everything I hoped they would be: absolute perfection! This team of amazing people are best-in-class, hands down!
    Katie — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Prada, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Prada, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prada to family and friends

    Dr. Prada's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prada

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Prada, MD.

    About Dr. Christian Prada, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518994482
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Prada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prada works at St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Prada’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christian Prada, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.