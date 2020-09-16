Overview

Dr. Christian Powell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.