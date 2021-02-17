Dr. Christian Pope, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Pope, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday10:00am - 7:15pmTuesday11:30am - 7:15pmWednesday11:30am - 7:15pmThursday11:30am - 7:15pmFriday11:30am - 7:15pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham Street Site of Hawthorn Medical60 Brigham St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 996-3991
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Such an wonderful person. Always kind, considerate, caring and explains everything so I understand it. He delivered both my children via c-section and did 2 following surgeries. I highly recommend him to all!!
- Baystate Med Center
- EASTERN MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
