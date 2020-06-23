See All Hand Surgeons in Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Petrulio works at David E. Adelberg, MD, PC in Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Health Hand Surgery
    300c Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Boutonniere Deformity Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 23, 2020
    Professional, knowledgeable and very easy to talk to.
    — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427222595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert Hand Fellow
    Residency
    • Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrulio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrulio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrulio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrulio works at David E. Adelberg, MD, PC in Dartmouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Petrulio’s profile.

    Dr. Petrulio has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrulio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrulio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrulio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrulio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrulio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

