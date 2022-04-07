Dr. Christian Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Peterson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Sports Medicine Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Dr. Peterson is the best doctor I have been to. His candor and willingness to listen to his patients, as well as advocate for care is parallel to none. I'm lucky to have come across a doctor who has a conservative approach to healthcare and does not immediately decide to do surgery. He knows each patient needs various levels of care, depending on injury. I recently referred him to my grandma-he's that good! 5 Stars for Doctor Peterson!
About Dr. Christian Peterson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063453165
Education & Certifications
- Doctor`s Hospital North - Oh
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peterson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.