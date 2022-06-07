Dr. Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Peters, DO
Dr. Christian Peters, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Christian Peters D.o.p.c.6070 W DESERT MARIGOLD LN, Tucson, AZ 85742 Directions (520) 572-2450
I've been seeing Dr Peters since the early 80's. He is a kind gentle person. He has always helped me through all my issues concerning my physical body. I really don't know where I would be with out his help. I feel that he has been blessed with his ability to heal. I am 75 now and will continue to see him as long as I can. We are always doing things that cause us to hurt ourselves. I continue to learn how to take good care of my body. Thank You Dr Peter
About Dr. Christian Peters, DO
Family Medicine
51 years of experience
English
- 1811106842
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
