Dr. Christian Peccora, MD
Dr. Christian Peccora, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Texas Pain Consultant Associates16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (218) 201-8818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a positive experience when I saw Dr. Peccora. It was a follow up appointment for back pain to see how my medication Lyrica was helping. I was actually scheduled to see a nurse practioner. Dr. Pecorra saw me instead which surprised me. I had only seen Dr. Chang in my visits there. I told him that I was surprised that he was seeing me instead of the Nurse Practioner. He said that they were running behind and he came in because he had some free time. That told me a lot about this doctor. He saw a need and filled it and was happy to help out. He listened to me and suggested that since taking one Lyrica at night, was not giving me complete relief from pain to try taking 2 each night. For me, that was the key to my relief of pain at night. Which is the only time that it bothers me. I felt that I had his full attention and I thought that he was genuinly interested in helping me. I was very grateful.
About Dr. Christian Peccora, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peccora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peccora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peccora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peccora has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peccora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peccora speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Peccora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peccora.
