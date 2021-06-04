See All Urologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD

Urology
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCSF Med and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pavlovich works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-7008
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-0013
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-0013
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 04, 2021
    Dr Pavlovich is an amazingly gifted and talented surgeon who is also a thoughtful and extremely caring Urologist. I had a robotic radical Prostatectomy and my results have been nothing short of miraculous. I had minimal pain and discomfort which were restricted to the period when I had my catheter immediately after surgery. Eight days after surgery when the catheter was removed, I was walking and moving freely without discomfort or any lingering pain or issues. I continue to be way ahead of schedule in my recovery and it is all due to the expertise of Dr Pavlovich as a truly gifted surgeon. I can't recommend him or Johns Hopkins with any greater comfort and enthusiasm.
    About Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902853062
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nci Nih
    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UCSF Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavlovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavlovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavlovich works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pavlovich’s profile.

    Dr. Pavlovich has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pavlovich speaks French, German, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

