Overview

Dr. Christian Pavlovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCSF Med and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pavlovich works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.