Dr. Christian Paquet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Paquet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Paquet works at
Locations
Andrew S. Frankel, MD201 S Lasky Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 552-2173Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Paquet Facial Plastic Surgery / Biltmore Ear, Nose, & Throat1010 E McDowell Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 726-6310
Paquet Facial Plastic Surgery, Phoenix, AZ4400 N 32nd St Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 726-6310Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
a wonderful doctor who took the time to do a complete ENT exam....and listened to my concerns....i highly recommend him...
About Dr. Christian Paquet, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295074458
Education & Certifications
- The Lasky Clinic - Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Keck Medical Center - University Southern California - Head & Neck Surgery
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
