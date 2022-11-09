Overview

Dr. Christian Oram, DO is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Oram works at East Penn Dermatology PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.