Dr. Christian Oram, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Oram, DO is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Oram works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Associates Ltd.1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 437-4134Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Advanced Dermatology Associates, Ltd700 Schuylkill Manor Rd Ste 5, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-6804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Oram he is very thorough
About Dr. Christian Oram, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hosp
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Saint Mary's University
