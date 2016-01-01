See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Christian Ohagwu, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (10)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christian Ohagwu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Ohagwu works at Sj & J Chiropractic LLC in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sj & J Chiropractic LLC
    5820 Old National Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 997-1565

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Dysentery
Fibromyalgia
Muscle Spasm
Dysentery
Fibromyalgia

Muscle Spasm
Dysentery
Fibromyalgia
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bunion
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Christian Ohagwu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083745046
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ohagwu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohagwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohagwu works at Sj & J Chiropractic LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ohagwu’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohagwu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohagwu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohagwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohagwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

