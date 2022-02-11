Dr. Christian Obah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Obah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Obah, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Kaysville, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital In Nigeria-M.D. and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Obah works at
Locations
Lifespring Pain Management Center275 W 200 N Ste 7, Kaysville, UT 84037 Directions (801) 992-1087Monday7:45am - 5:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:30pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:45am - 5:30pmFriday7:45am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Utah
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Obah is doing his best to help people. The staff have issues with prior authorizations and don't always get back to you when a message is left and they have strict policies which are a bit more bizarre than most clinics I have been to but overall they are good, caring people who are doing their best to help their patients. I was scared to get the injections but they have been helpful and Obah and the other prescribers are good communicators.
About Dr. Christian Obah, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1912959008
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship Training In Pain Management-University Of Utah|University of Utah
- Internal Medicine-Mount Sinai Hospital Som, North General Hospital, Ny|Mount Sinai Hospital Som, North General Hospital, Ny
- Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital In Nigeria-M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Obah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Obah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obah works at
Dr. Obah has seen patients for Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obah speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Obah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.