See All Dermatologists in Kaysville, UT
Dr. Christian Obah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christian Obah, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christian Obah, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Kaysville, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital In Nigeria-M.D. and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Obah works at Lifespring Pain Management Center in Kaysville, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifespring Pain Management Center
    275 W 200 N Ste 7, Kaysville, UT 84037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 992-1087
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Limb Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Obah?

    Feb 11, 2022
    Obah is doing his best to help people. The staff have issues with prior authorizations and don't always get back to you when a message is left and they have strict policies which are a bit more bizarre than most clinics I have been to but overall they are good, caring people who are doing their best to help their patients. I was scared to get the injections but they have been helpful and Obah and the other prescribers are good communicators.
    — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Obah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Obah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Obah to family and friends

    Dr. Obah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Obah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Obah, MD.

    About Dr. Christian Obah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912959008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship Training In Pain Management-University Of Utah|University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine-Mount Sinai Hospital Som, North General Hospital, Ny|Mount Sinai Hospital Som, North General Hospital, Ny
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital In Nigeria-M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Obah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obah works at Lifespring Pain Management Center in Kaysville, UT. View the full address on Dr. Obah’s profile.

    Dr. Obah has seen patients for Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Obah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christian Obah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.