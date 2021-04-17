Dr. Christian Nasr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Nasr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Nasr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Nasr works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 219-1731Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nasr has been the most kind and patient doctor for our daughter. He has walked us through one of the most stressful times with his care and understanding. Dr. Nasr is thorough and takes his time to explain the patient’s diagnosis and treatment. He makes himself available to answer questions. It is obvious he is a leader in his field. I would highly recommend Dr. Nasr.
About Dr. Christian Nasr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1760448906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasr has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.