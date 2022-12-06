Overview

Dr. Christian Nageotte, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Nageotte works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Sterling Heights in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.