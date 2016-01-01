See All Dermatologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Christian Millett, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (149)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Millett, MD is a dermatologist in Vienna, VA. Dr. Millett completed a residency at Cooper Hospital University Medical Center. He currently practices at Forefront Dermatology - Vienna VA. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Steven Rotter
    8301 Old Courthouse Rd, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 442-0301
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Pinnacle Dermatology
    2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 306, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Dr. Christian Millett, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1902138761
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
Internship
  • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Undergraduate School
  • University of Virginia
Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 149 ratings
Patient Ratings (149)
5 Star
(112)
4 Star
(11)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(17)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christian Millett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Millett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Millett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Millett has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

149 patients have reviewed Dr. Millett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

