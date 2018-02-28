Dr. Christian Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Mann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mann works at
Locations
East Carolina University Physicians517 MOYE BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-2393
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-0292
Nash Unc Health Care2460 Curtis Ellis Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 962-6503
Hospital Affiliations
- Nash General Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very easy to talk to answered your questions didn't rush you surgery result is great
About Dr. Christian Mann, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174572564
Education & Certifications
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Mann works at
