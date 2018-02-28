Overview

Dr. Christian Mann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mann works at ECU Physicians in Greenville, NC with other offices in Rocky Mount, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.