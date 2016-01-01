Dr. Christian Mangrum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Mangrum, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Mangrum, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Mangrum works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City Office4345 W Memorial Rd Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 951-4160
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangrum?
About Dr. Christian Mangrum, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1568789675
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangrum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangrum works at
Dr. Mangrum has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangrum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangrum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.