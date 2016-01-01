Overview

Dr. Christian Maluf, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Auto De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.



Dr. Maluf works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Texarkana, TX and Berlin, NH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.