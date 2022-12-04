Dr. Christian Lothes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lothes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Lothes, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Lothes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Abay Neuroscience Center3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 462-9381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Over 40 years of chronic back and leg pain, having had 6 previous surgical consultations over 10+ years. From the first visit with Dr Lotus I and my wife both felt very confident in his diagnosis, recommendations. and prognosis. He delivered just as he predicted! It is now 4 years later and I’m still low back and leg pain free at 77 years of age. I’m very thankful for Dr Lotus’ expertise, confidence and performance.
About Dr. Christian Lothes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164624516
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical
- New Jersey Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lothes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lothes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lothes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lothes has seen patients for Broken Neck, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lothes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lothes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lothes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lothes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lothes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.