Overview

Dr. Christian Lima, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Lima works at John Chantz Biedrzycki & Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.