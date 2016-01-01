Dr. Christian Kuntzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuntzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Kuntzen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Kuntzen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Bellmore, NY.
Dr. Kuntzen works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health1872 Bellmore Ave, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 562-4664
-
2
Northwell Health755 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (516) 734-8900
-
3
NSUH- Dept of Medicine- Division of Infectious Disease400 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4280
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuntzen?
About Dr. Christian Kuntzen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376824516
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuntzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuntzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuntzen works at
Dr. Kuntzen has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuntzen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuntzen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuntzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuntzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuntzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.