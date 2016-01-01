Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Carroll College|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Kuhr works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhr?
About Dr. Christian Kuhr, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962587774
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Carroll College|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kuhr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kuhr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhr works at
Dr. Kuhr has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.