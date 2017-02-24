Dr. Kohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Kohler, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Kohler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Kohler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohler?
Dr. Kohler is a big softy just waiting to help you (don't be fooled by his strict voice) but when asked can really get work done. I think that he is a great Doctor that try's his best to listen to others and figure out a solution. I recommend seeing Dr. Kohler for friends and family. If every Dr. was like him then the world would be a better place.
About Dr. Christian Kohler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1245260363
Education & Certifications
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohler works at
Dr. Kohler speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.