Dr. Kcomt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Kcomt, MD
Dr. Christian Kcomt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lemoyne, PA.
- 1 510 N Front St, Lemoyne, PA 17043 Directions (717) 603-3700
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Komt is great. He provides holistic perspective in treating mental health.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003918087
Dr. Kcomt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kcomt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kcomt.
