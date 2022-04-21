Overview

Dr. Christian Kaunzinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Kaunzinger works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.