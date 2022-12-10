Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors of Cannabis5929 N May Ave Ste 204, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 654-4311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Wanted to help and easy to speak with.
About Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
- Pain Management
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013955400
Education & Certifications
- Providence Portland Medical Center|University of Arkansas
- Ou Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaufman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.