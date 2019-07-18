Overview

Dr. Christian Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Myrtue Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.