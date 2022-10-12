Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoelscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hoelscher works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Christian Hoelscher, MD takes his time to explain everything. I feel very confident in his analysis and recommendations.
About Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1063855153
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoelscher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoelscher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoelscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoelscher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoelscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoelscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoelscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.