Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Hoelscher works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 12, 2022
Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD
About Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD

  Neurosurgery
  9 years of experience
  English
  1063855153
Education & Certifications

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christian Hoelscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoelscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hoelscher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hoelscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoelscher works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hoelscher’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoelscher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoelscher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoelscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoelscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

