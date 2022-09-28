Dr. Christian Hester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Hester, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Hester, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Hester works at
Locations
-
1
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp4104 Richards Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 224-5658
-
2
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp201 Executive Ct Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-5658
-
3
Hester Eye Care416 Hospital Dr, Camden, AR 71701 Directions (870) 836-3636
-
4
Hester Eye Care1700 Pittman Rd, Magnolia, AR 71753 Directions (870) 234-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As long as I live near Dr. Hester, he will always be my ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Christian Hester, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154522407
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Com
- California Pacific Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hester has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hester, there are benefits to both methods.