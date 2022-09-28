See All Ophthalmologists in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Christian Hester, MD

Cataract Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Hester, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Hester works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR, Camden, AR and Magnolia, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp
    4104 Richards Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72117
    Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp
    201 Executive Ct Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72205
    Hester Eye Care
    416 Hospital Dr, Camden, AR 71701
    Hester Eye Care
    1700 Pittman Rd, Magnolia, AR 71753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Migraine
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Migraine

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2022
    As long as I live near Dr. Hester, he will always be my ophthalmologist.
    Dr. Jim Carr — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Christian Hester, MD

    • Cataract Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154522407
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Com
    Residency
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
