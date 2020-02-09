Overview

Dr. Christian Helm, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nocona General Hospital, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Helm works at CBH Physical Medicine & Rehab in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.