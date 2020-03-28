Overview

Dr. Christian Hasney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hasney works at NOMC UROLOGY 4TH FLOOR in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.