See All Oncologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Christian Hasney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christian Hasney, MD

Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christian Hasney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hasney works at NOMC UROLOGY 4TH FLOOR in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jayne Gurtler, MD
Dr. Jayne Gurtler, MD
8 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation CAR
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ENT Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cancer
ENT Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hasney?

    Mar 28, 2020
    Dr Hasney is without a doubt the best oncology surgeon in this area. I had a very aggressive tumor in a rare location that was very difficult to access. Dr Hasney removed the tumor and surrounding lymph nodes with very minimal impact to surrounding tissue. He definitely saved my life. He is very caring and makes you feel very comfortable, showing an interest as you as a person as well as a patient. He explains everything in detail in everyday terms. He takes as much time as needed, never making you feel rushed. I highly recommend Dr Hasney and his entire team.
    Joyce M Soto — Mar 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Hasney, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Hasney, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hasney to family and friends

    Dr. Hasney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hasney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Hasney, MD.

    About Dr. Christian Hasney, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659541837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital (Head and neck surgical oncology, Microvascular reconstructive General Surgery, and cranial base General Surgery)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Otolaryngology, - Head & Neck General Surgery: Tulane University Hospitals, New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Hasney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasney works at NOMC UROLOGY 4TH FLOOR in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hasney’s profile.

    Dr. Hasney has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christian Hasney, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.