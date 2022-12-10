Overview

Dr. Christian Hanson, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Creek Nation Community Hospital, Hillcrest Medical Center and Okmulgee Medical Center.



Dr. Hanson works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.