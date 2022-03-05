Overview

Dr. Christian Gastelum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Gastelum works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Montebello, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.