Dr. Christian Gastelum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Gastelum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Bright Health Physicians of Pih2201 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-7601
Pih12291 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 789-5447
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Christian Gastelum is a wonderful Doctor and a wonderful person..
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Gastelum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gastelum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gastelum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gastelum has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gastelum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gastelum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gastelum.
