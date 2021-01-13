Overview

Dr. Christian Fidler, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fidler works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

