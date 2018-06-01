Dr. Christian Engell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Engell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Engell, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Kobenhavns University Det Laegevidenskabelige Fak Kobenhavn Denmark and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Engell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Treatment Center Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 765-6418
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engell?
I've had a lot doctors already but Dr. C. Engell by far is the best. He calls you back right away when needed and answers your questions directly, very systematic in making referrals.
About Dr. Christian Engell, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1831374305
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Som
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Kobenhavns University Det Laegevidenskabelige Fak Kobenhavn Denmark
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Engell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Engell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engell works at
Dr. Engell speaks Danish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Engell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.