Dr. Christian Engell, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Engell, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Kobenhavns University Det Laegevidenskabelige Fak Kobenhavn Denmark and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Engell works at NBIMC Infectious Diseases in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Family Treatment Center Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 (973) 765-6418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
AIDS
Treatment frequency



Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Brain Abscess
Cryptococcosis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endocarditis
Fungal Nail Infection
Histoplasmosis
Immunization Administration
Infections
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Osteomyelitis
Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Wellness Examination

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 01, 2018
I've had a lot doctors already but Dr. C. Engell by far is the best. He calls you back right away when needed and answers your questions directly, very systematic in making referrals.
PM in Union, NJ — Jun 01, 2018
Dr. Engell's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Engell

Tell Us About Yourself

Finish Here

About Dr. Christian Engell, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Danish
NPI Number
  • 1831374305
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Nyu Som
Residency
  • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Kobenhavns University Det Laegevidenskabelige Fak Kobenhavn Denmark
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christian Engell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Engell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Engell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Engell works at NBIMC Infectious Diseases in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Engell’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Engell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

