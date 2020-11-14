Overview

Dr. Christian Ellis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Ellis works at Mercy General Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.