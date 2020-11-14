Dr. Christian Ellis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Ellis, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Ellis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Ellis works at
Mercy General Surgery4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 621, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4231
Mercy Clinic General Surgery - Coletta4401 McAuley Blvd Ste 2200, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4231
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Love him!! He tells you like it is. Very knowledgeable and confident . He did a great job on my surgery and I highly recommend him .
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205832607
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
