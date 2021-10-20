Overview

Dr. Christian Dubois, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Amery, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Amery Hospital and Clinic, Lakeview Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Dubois works at Amery Regional Medical Center in Amery, WI with other offices in Oak Park Heights, MN, Woodbury, MN, Golden Valley, MN, Lake Elmo, MN, Stillwater, MN and Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.