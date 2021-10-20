See All Spine Surgeons in Amery, WI
Dr. Christian Dubois, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christian Dubois, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Amery, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Amery Hospital and Clinic, Lakeview Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.

Dr. Dubois works at Amery Regional Medical Center in Amery, WI with other offices in Oak Park Heights, MN, Woodbury, MN, Golden Valley, MN, Lake Elmo, MN, Stillwater, MN and Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Amery
    265 Griffin St E, Amery, WI 54001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 423-1088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    East Metro Business Center
    5803 Neal Ave N, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 439-8807
  3. 3
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Woodbury
    4040 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 439-8807
  4. 4
    Business Office West Metro
    4200 Dahlberg Dr Ste 300, Golden Valley, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 512-5625
  5. 5
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Lake Elmo
    8650 Hudson Blvd N Ste 100, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 439-8807
  6. 6
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Stillwater
    1701 Curve Crest Blvd W Ste 104, Stillwater, MN 55082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 439-8807
  7. 7
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes
    2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7600
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Amery Hospital and Clinic
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dubois?

    Oct 20, 2021
    Dr Dubois has been my spine specialist since 2014. He did my microdiscectomy which went WONDERFULLY.. But then I reinjured my spine.. Dr Dubois fought my insurance company for 3+ years to help me get my back fixed! He went above and beyond for me! He ended up doing a fusion this past March 2021... And I couldn't be more thankful! He has helped me feel my feet again! Hes never given any false hope or promises that I would be 100% but I feel soooo much better in my back area since he did my surgery!! I will and have recommended him to anyone who has spine issues! Thank you Dr Dubois for everything!!
    Samantha Wright — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Dubois, MD
    About Dr. Christian Dubois, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336145952
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center Spinal Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

