Dr. Dipaola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Dipaola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Dipaola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Dipaola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Umass Memorial Medical Center119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8119
-
2
Unity Physician Services100 Kings Hwy S, Rochester, NY 14617 Directions (585) 342-2410
-
3
Sports Medicine Institute - Wny Sports & Ortho2619 Culver Rd Ste 2A, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 342-2410Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dipaola?
Extremely caring and thorough. Would not recommend anyone else.
About Dr. Christian Dipaola, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528077252
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipaola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipaola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipaola works at
Dr. Dipaola has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipaola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipaola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipaola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipaola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipaola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.