Dr. Christian Dickson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Dickson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 510, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 993-4230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Never rushes. Explains in detail. Very thorough and knowledgeable
About Dr. Christian Dickson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033142336
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
