Overview

Dr. Christian Debeck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Debeck works at Cape Fear Valley Urology in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.