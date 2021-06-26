Dr. Christian Davis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Davis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut PC6 GERMANTOWN RD, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-2220
- 2 21 COOKE ST, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 747-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
We were lucky to find Dr. Davis to treat my mother in law who has a bunion that was not healing while she was visiting us from another state. After seeing her he recommended Foot and Limb in New Milford to have her fitted for shoes. As soon as he saw that it was still not healing he and his staff got us tests and appointments with vascular Dr. Plummer. This would not have been easy with so many trying to get appointments after Covid that waited. We believed they all saved her foot! The wound is now healed and she has the right treatment and shoe to keep it safe. So grateful
About Dr. Christian Davis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- 1164452264
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.