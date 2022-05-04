Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Locations
Aventura Spine & Wellness Center21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 350, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 974-5533Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Spine and Wellness Centers of America - Aventura21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 104, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (321) 320-8566Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a practicing doctor for 34 years I highly recommend
About Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1912987983
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Baylor College Of Med Affil Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
