Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Spine And Wellness Centers Of America in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.