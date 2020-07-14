Dr. Christian Corbitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Corbitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Corbitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Locations
Southeast Texas Ear Nose Throat740 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 212-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. and nurses were knowledgeable, caring, and kind. They took the time to explain the situation and problem solve. Very professional and I appreciated his work. Thank you all!
About Dr. Christian Corbitt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255661336
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbitt has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corbitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.