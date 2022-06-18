Dr. Christian Clasby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clasby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Clasby, MD
Dr. Christian Clasby, MD is a Registered Nurse in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management313 Federal Dr NW Ste 10, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
- Baptist Health Floyd
Doctor Clasby offers fast and friendly service. He's easy to get along with. I've never heard a patient complain about this doctor. Pain affects a person's demeanor in a negative way. I've been experiencing pain since 1980. Politicians playing doctor have caused a lot of problems in the healthcare system. A lot of doctors couldn't deal with the obstacles that the politicians created but Dr Clasby adapted . It has to be difficult to deal with patients with chronic and constant pain.
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Clasby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clasby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
