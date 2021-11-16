See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Duwayne Clark, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (72)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Dr. Duwayne Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

    1915 Randolph Rd Fl 3, Charlotte, NC 28207 (704) 323-2543
    Orthocarolina PA
    197 Piedmont Blvd Ste 111, Rock Hill, SC 29732 (803) 328-6306
    OrthoCarolina Ballantyne
    15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 (704) 323-3400

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Fluid Test
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Scoliosis
Spinal and Postural Screening
Spine Deformities
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
ACL Surgery
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2021
    He was very good with my child and explain very well what's going on.
    — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Duwayne Clark, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English
    1053381046
    Medical Education
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

